Oyo 2023: Agbaje may dump APC for NNPP

By Akeem Abas

Barring any last minute intervention, another All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Mr Akeem Agbaje, may be on his way out of the party.

A source within Agbaje’s camp told newsmen on Monday that the governorship aspirant might join New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to actualise his ambition.

The source attributed the development to the way and manner in which the last APC governorship primary was conducted in the state.

“Agbaje is certainly not happy with the conduct of the last APC governorship primary in Oyo State and that is why he is considering moving out of the party along with his teeming supporters,” the source said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agbaje and some other governorship aspirants had complained over alleged manipulations of the delegates’ list during the primary election.

Other aspirants, who were also affected by what they called “high-tec manipulations” by the APC leadership at the national level, were Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Dr Azeez Adeduntan and Mr Hakeem Alao.

NAN reports that while Adelabu had since defected to Accord Party over same issue, others still remain aggrieved, although they have yet to announce their next political moves.

The source said that Agbaje had complained about the alleged conspiracy by the party’s national secretariat and its leaders on the process that produced Sen. Teslim Folarin as the governorship candidate.

According to him, the outcome of the exercise has torn APC in the state apart, with the minority now holding sway.

He said that Agbaje had dropped the hint at a gathering in Ibadan, adding that arrangements had been concluded for him to defect to NNPP.

NAN reports that Agbaje could, however, not be reached for confirmation as at the time of filing this report. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

