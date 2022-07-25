Oyeyemi tasks officers on focus, diligence as he bows out of service

By Ibironke Ariyo

The former Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has urged officers and men to remain focus and exhibit diligence in service to the nation.

Oyeyemi said this in his address at the pulling out ceremony on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Oyeyemi as the Corps Marshal in July 2014 and he served in the capacity for eight years.

His appointment followed service in various capacities culminating in his ascension to the position of the first career Corps Marshal of the FRSC.

Oyeyemi said that his collaboration with different talented, loyal, and resolute officers, who served and were still serving the Corps, and the public; could never be taken for granted.

According to him, no leader does anything alone.

“It is a formidable team of selfless and dutiful officers across all ranks that have contributed to the truly transformative achievements of over 34 years of existence of the Corps.

“I urge you to remain focused and diligent as any of you can be the next Corps Marshal in the future. Always be responsive and face your work diligently.

“This will surely make you a better individual wherever you find yourself,” he said.

The former FRSC boss said that road safety management had become a priority on the agenda of the current administration following through sustainability of efforts of past governments in the country.

This, he said, was as far back as the pre-1988 period when Nigeria’s road safety profile was unpleasant due to the absence of a coordinated system on road safety..

“We were equipped and strengthened to deliver key national, regional and global road safety objectives particularly from July 2014 when I took over as the Corps Marshal till date.

“I am happy today that I am going to hand over an organisation that is well polished with experienced staff that can compete with their contemporaries globally.

“I appreciate all staff of the FRSC for your tireless efforts and support. I encourage you to extend the same tempo to my successor,” he urged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Dauda Biu, as the Acting Corps Marshal of the FRSC following the retirement of Dr Boboye Oyeyemi on Sunday, July 24. (NAN)

