Oyeyemi restates commitment to safer road campaign

…..Urges staff to remain focused on improved service delivery

By Chimezie Godfrey

As the year 2021 comes to an end in few hours, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi has restated the commitment of his management to the campaign to make the nation’s highways safer.

He also urged the staff to remain focused on improved service delivery in justifying the national confidence reposed in the Corps.

The Corps Marshal stated this in his New Year message in which he expressed gratitude to God for the successes recorded by the Corps in the outgoing year, pledging to pursue continuous improvement in traffic management and safety administration in the country.

According to a press release signed by the FRSC Spokesperson, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem over the weekend, the Corps Marshal stated that even though the challenges of 2021 were multifaceted with great risks in which some personnel lost their lives on patrol duties while trying to save others, he enjoined all to remain undeterred in carrying out their statutory obligation of making the road safer for all.

The Corps Marshal, according to the statement further expressed satisfaction with the sacrifices made by the staff in saving several lives that could have been perished to road crashes through the vigilance and commitment they have shown, enjoining them to remain more vigilant in the new year

While appreciating the contributions of government at all levels including corporate organisations, NGOs as well strategic stakeholders and individuals for the successes recorded by the FRSC in the outgoing year, Oyeyemi admonished staff not to rest on their oars, saying 2022 will come with its own peculiar challenges which they must overcome in the collective determination to create a safer road environment that could be conducive for social and economic activities.

“You must remain determined to be victorious in all facets of road traffic management and adhere strictly to the processes and procedures enunciated by the Corps to make the organization outstanding in its delivery of road safety to Nigerians” the Corps Marshal stated.

Bisi further disclosed that the FRSC intends to focus on three main goals of crash and fatality reduction, stakeholders partnership and improved data management in 2022 in line with the ongoing global campaign against the menace of road traffic crashes which the United Nations General Assembly is championing.

“For the Corps to achieve these strategic goals, all Nigerians must join hands in projecting Nigeria as a nation that’s road safety friendly and has values for human lives,” he further stated.

On the ongoing campaign against the spread of COVID-19 and the new variant omicron, the Corps Marshal assured the nation that as the lead agency for road traffic management and safety administration in the country, the FRSC will remain at the vanguard of the campaign, conscious of its interactions with members of the public who travel from one place to the otter through road transportation system.

He therefore urges every personnel of the Corps to always observe all the health protocols and ensure that travelers observe same to reduce incidences of infection through person to person transmission while traveling.

The Corps Marshal further solicited the cooperation of members of the public particularly the road travelers to continue to observe traffic rules and regulations in their return journeys and promptly report cases of road traffic crashes and other emergencies to the Corps for sustained safety in the new year.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the FRSC Call Center will remain open 24/7 through which emergency callers can reach the Corps using either the toll free line: 122 or the studios of the National Traffic Radio on 08056294021 or 08056295022 for prompt response,” Bisi added.

The Corps Marshal wishes all Nigerians good health and prosperous new year.

