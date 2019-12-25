Oyeyemi felicitates with Christians, urges respect for traffic rules

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has felicitated with Christian and urged them to observe traffic rules and regulations while celebrating, as they celebrate the season.

In his Christmas message, the Corps Marshal, while felicitating with the Christians expressed optimism that the celebration would be hitch-free as all necessary arrangement has been made by the Corps through deployments of personnel and logistics to cover the wide network of the nation’s highways.

He particularly sought for cooperation from all road users to ensure that the desired safety and stability during the celebration are attained, noting that road safety is a shared responsibility.

According to a statement issued by the FRSC spokesman, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, this year’s special end of year patrol is taken more seriously by the Corps in view of its strategic importance as the last year before the review of the UN campaign against road carnage under the auspices of the UN Decade of Action For Road Safety: 2011-2020.

He called on members of the public to get actively involved in the campaigns through the various FRSC media platforms including the National Traffic Radio, 107.1FM with the studio numbers: 09067000015 and 08052998090 respectively.

“The Corps Marshal is specially concerned with the success of this year’s campaign which is the basepoint for the review of the success of the ongoing campaigns, and all hands must be on deck to attain the set target,” he stated.

Oyeyemi restated his earlier call that road safety is a shared responsibility of all stakeholders, and every Nigerian must show commitment to the success of the ongoing campaigns to eradicate the menace of road traffic crashes in the country.

“We have made the necessary human and logistics deployments toward ensuring that Christmas and New year celebrations are observed under the atmosphere of peace, safety and tranquillity. I therefore, call on all road users to observe all the traffic rules and regulations and avoid whatever action that could undermine their safety during the celebration and beyond,” the Corps Marshal stated.

He further enjoined road travelers not to hesitate to call FRSC call toll free line: 122 in the event of an emergency, stressing that the FRSC call centre and all other rescue facilities have been put on the alert to respond promptly to emergencies during the celebration and beyond.