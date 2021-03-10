Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Wednesday received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government House, Osogbo.The vaccine was administered on the governor by Prof. Peter Olaitan, Chief Medical Director, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.The wife of the governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola and the state’s deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, and some senior government officials also received the vaccine.Earlier, the state government had administered the vaccine on the frontline medical

personnel in line with the protocol and schedule by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Tuesday received 64,240 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.Speaking at the event, Oyetola said the decision to be part of the first set of citizens to take the vaccine was to build confidence in the public, particularly citizens and residents of the state that the vaccine was safe.The governor noted that the move was also to demonstrate responsible leadership style, after some of the frontline medical personnel had been vaccinated accordingly.“As a

state, we recorded our first COVID-19 case on March 25, 2020, to be precise. At first we were frightened.“We were frightened not because we have no competent hands in our health sector to manage the situation, but largely because of the challenge of paucity of funds.“Today, I am happy to report that we have given the fight a good shot, notwithstanding the obvious challenges.“On this note, I want to single out our health workers for their untiring efforts at containing the spread of the virus. We will not relent until we defeat the virus in our state.“Like I promised, I have just received my first jab of the vaccine as a demonstration of leadership after some of our frontline medical personnel had been vaccinated in line with the

protocol and schedule by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.“With this, we are beginning to see the end of COVID-19. I encourage Osun citizens and residents to register and present themselves for vaccination,” he said.The governor, who urged the residents to make themselves available and get vaccinated, said that the move was necessary as part of efforts to permanently eliminate the virus.Oyetola said his administration would do everything possible to treasure the vaccine and ensure its judicious use.

He urged them to always adhere strictly to safety protocol and guidelines as the second wave of the virus was still tormenting the entire world.“We must, however, be reminded that taking the vaccine does not mean throwing away the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocol.“We would like our people to know that Coronavirus is our common enemy.“It poses a threat to our lives and livelihood.“We, therefore, appeal to our citizens and the general public to cooperate with us to tame this deadly virus by not only presenting themselves for vaccination, but by also observing the protocols even after being vaccinated.“It is not time yet to throw away our Face Masks. It is not yet time to stop washing our hands regularly with soap and water. We will continue to insist on observance of all of them.

“We put ourselves, our families and livelihood in jeopardy, when we pander to ignorance and play politics with a life-snuffing virus.“Let me at this juncture commend our President, Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the right leadership, which has helped other states, including our state, to demonstrate capacity to rise to the occasion in our collective efforts to wage the desired war against COVID-19,” he said.Earlier in his welcome address,

the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Health, Mr Siji Olamijulo, commended the governor for his keen interest in the good health of the citizens.Olamijulo urged residents not to panic or express uncertainty on the administration of the vaccine, just as he assured the residents of its safety.

He said the vaccine is like other vaccines as it has no adverse health effect. (NAN)

