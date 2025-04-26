Oyetola urges APC unity to defeat PDP in Osun

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged APC members in Osun to focus efforts on unseating the ruling PDP.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged APC members in Osun to focus efforts on unseating the ruling PDP.

Oyetola, the immediate past Governor of Osun, made the appeal during a strategic meeting with key party stakeholders on Friday in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Media and Communication Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola.

He stressed the importance of unity, discipline, and peaceful coexistence among APC members, especially those seeking elective positions.

He said the party’s leadership must unite around a shared goal — regaining power from the PDP in Osun.

“As progressives, we must overcome internal divisions. Our mission is shared, and our strength lies in remaining united.

“Let us keep sight of the bigger goal—reclaiming Osun to continue the legacy of growth and effective governance,” Oyetola said.

He emphasised that the PDP remains the real opposition and urged members to direct their energy toward defeating them.

According to him, all aspirants must see one another as allies, not rivals, united for the progress of APC and Osun.

The minister also advised reinstated local government chairmen to act with integrity and follow due process in all affairs.

He called on APC leaders and stakeholders to stay loyal to the party and embrace President Boka Tinubu’s reform agenda.

The meeting was attended by Chief Sola Akinwumi, Chairman of Osun APC Elders’ Caucus, and Mr Sooko Tajudeen-Lawal, Osun APC Chairman.

Others present included former Deputy Governor, Chief Grace Laoye-Ponle, and Mr Benedict Alabi, among other senior party members.

Also in attendance were Chief Shuaibu Oyedokun and ex-Assembly Speakers — Wale Afolabi, Adejare Bello, and Timothy Owoeye. (NAN)