Oyetola tasks Igbo group on peaceful coexistence in Osun

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged members of Igbo community living in the state to continue to embrace peaceful coexistence with their host communities.

Oyetola said this during a meeting with the newly-elected executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Osun chapter, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the occasion by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

According to Oyetola, it is only when there is peace and people of different ethnic groups feel secure in any part of the country they reside in that growth and development can be achieved.

He said that harmonious relationship and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliations, would help the country to overcome its current challenges.

The governor, who commended members of Igbo community for their support in sustaining the peaceful atmosphere in the state, promised to continue to protect their interest.

Oyetola stressed that peaceful coexistence would enhance stability as well as national economic growth and development.

The governor said that an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship between the government and the governed was needed for the growth and development of any nation.

“Nigeria is a great and prosperous country, and for us to continue to enjoy this greatness, there must be peace and stability in the land.

“Intolerance and insurgency lead to poverty, hunger, unemployment and unrest, among others, and that is why we must continue to live together peacefully.

“Peaceful coexistence will bring stability and growth, and make the economy vibrant, while lack of it will bring underdevelopment and unrest,” he said.

The governor urged members of Igbo community and other residents in the state to individually and collectively contribute their quotas to the sustenance of peace and security in the state.

“You are an important part of us in this state, and I will continue to provide an enabling environment for your businesses to grow,” Oyetola said.

He appealed to them to support his re-election in the July 16 governorship election in the state so as to consolidate on the achievements of the past years.

In his remarks, President of the group, John Dike, commended the governor for his love for humanity, which, he said, had made Osun a peaceful state without inter-ethnic conflicts.

Dike stated that their businesses had been thriving due to prompt payment of workers’ salaries and provision of adequate security.

He also commended the governor for the various development projects in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Dike, who pledged that the group would continue to live peacefully with people from other ethnic groups, also assured the governor of support for his re-election bid. (NAN)

