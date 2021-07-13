Oyetola swears in caretaker committees for 69 LGs, LCDAs, area councils  

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Monday swore in 69 newly appointed caretaker committees for local governments, local council development areas, area councils and administrative offices in the state.



Speaking during the swearing in ceremony in Osogbo, Oyetola urged the caretaker chairmen to run the affairs of their respective councils with the fear of God, transparency, accountability, fairness and equity.



The governor urged them to hit the ground running to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens.



He also urged them to extend hands of partnership to their contemporaries who were not privileged to be nominated for the post.



While congratulating the caretaker committees on their new attainment, Oyetola noted that their appointment was based on merit in view of their track record of capacity, performance and abiding loyalty to the progressive ideals of the ruling party.



He also appealed to party members who did not make the final list to put the past behind them and look forward to a brighter future in their quest to serve the people and the party.



“As you all know, the local government institution is the closest to our people.



” Therefore, your leadership will only be as meaningful and successful to the extent to which you run an administration that is not only truly inclusive, but also one fully committed to meeting the basic needs of our people,” the governor said.



Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, commended the governor for appointing men and women of impeccable character to take up the mantle of leadership at the grassroots.



Adeleke tasked them on dedication, loyalty and service delivery, saying it is a thing of joy that 69 capable persons had been appointed as chairmen to head the helms of affairs at various councils across the state.



In his remarks, the Acting Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Mr Gboyega Famodun, urged the newly sworn-in chairmen to take charge of their councils by being dedicated and committed to good governance.



In his vote of thanks, one of the newly-sworn-in caretaker chairmen, Mr Samuel Idowu, commended the governor for counting them worthy to serve their people, just as he promised their commitment to deliver.(NAN

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...