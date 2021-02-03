Oyetola sensitises traders on COVID-19 safety protocols

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has warned traders in the state against non-compliance with the Coronavirus(COVID-19) safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus.
Oyetola, while sensitising the traders in Ila-Orangun Market in Ila Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, said the level of compliance by the traders with COVID-19 protocols was not encouraging.
The governror who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said many of the market women and men were seen without their face masks.
He said that residents of the state must join hands with government in curbing the spread of the virus.
“If the people can adhere strictly to all the safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, government would not need to expend much resources meant for other sectors in tackling the pandemic.
“I want to encourage our market people to sensitise their members on the need to always observe COVID-19 safety rules as well as establish a market task force to enforce strict compliance.
“I want you to know that COVID-19 is real; many have lost their lives through it and that is why it is important for everyone to take responsibility” the governor said.
Earlier in his remarks, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdulwahab Oyedotun, commended the governor for his efforts in tackling the spread of the virus in the state.
Oyedotun who spoke at his palace, described Oyetola as a prudent administrator, adding that despite the meagre resources of the state, he had performed tremendously well in all the sectors.
According to him, the governor is a winsome administrator who does not make noise but achieves silently.
The traditional ruler urged the governor not to relent in the fight against the virus. (NAN)
Leave a Reply