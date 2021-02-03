Oyetola sensitises traders on COVID-19 safety protocols

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has warned traders in the state against non-compliance with the Coronavirus(COVID-19) safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

Oyetola, while sensitising the traders in Ila-Orangun Market in Ila Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, said the level of compliance by the traders with COVID-19 protocols was not encouraging.

The governror who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said many of the market women and men were seen without their face masks.

He said that residents of the state must join hands with government in curbing the spread of the virus.