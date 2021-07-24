Oyetola presents staff of office to Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesa in Osun

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Saturday presented the Staff of Office to the newly installed Owaloko Iloko-Ijesa, Oba Akeem Ogungbangbe. .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coronation and official presentation of staff of office took place at Osowusi Muslim Commercial High School, Iloko, Osun.

Oyetola, who congratulated the newly installed traditional ruler, said that the presentation of the staff of office was an instrument of authority, and he urged the new ruler to reciprocate the people’s gesture.

The governor further called on the traditional ruler to provide the enabling environment for the growth and development of the community.

Oyetola urged the traditional ruler to convey and explain the programme of government to his subjects, in the area of provision of equitable and quality infrastructure, which the community had enjoyed from the government.

” The people of Iloko -Ijesa have been wonderful in extending their support for the present administration.

” The community should support the new king to build a peaceful and prosperous town laid by his predecessor,” Oyetola said.

In his acceptance speech, the newly installed traditional ruler, Oba Akeem Ogungbangbe, commended the state governor for the unflinching support for Iloko-Ilesa community.

Ogungbangbe said that his journey to the throne was divine and designed by the Almighty God, which was beyond man’s imagination.

” My appreciation goes to the sons and daughters of Iloko- Ijesa, especially the youths, for their love and unflinching support, in making the event successful.

” I use this medium to assure them that the confidence reposed in me will not be betrayed by God’s Grace,” he said.

The traditional ruler promised to build on the good foundation laid by his predecessor, late Oba Samuel Olashore, Ajagbusi – Ekun (IV).

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, who witnessed the installation, congratulated the newly installed traditional ruler for the privileged to ascend the throne.

Ogunwusi prayed for the required wisdom and knowledge needed by the newly installed traditional ruler, to take his community to an enviable position.

Similarly, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran , commended the king makers , regency council of Iloko-Ijesa, and the state government for making the coronation exercise a success.

Aromolaran, then called for the support of all the Iloko-Ijesa indigenes for the development and growth of the community.

Earlier, Mr Kayode Adedire, Chairman, Owaloko Coronation Planning Committee, said that sons and daughters of Iloko-Ijesa, both at home and in the diaspora, were excited after several years, without a king to direct the affairs of their community.

Adedire explained that the committee felt highly privileged and honoured to have been considered by the new traditional ruler, for the noble assignment.

”We are proud of being a salient component of today’s event and tomorrow’s history.”

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Iloko Development Committee , Mr Yemi Osedanhunsi , said that the governor had rekindled the hope of a community that had yearned for a traditional ruler for nine years.

Chief Olusola Ogunsanya, the Obarisa of Iloko-Ijesa, on his part, pleaded for support and cooperation of the people of Iloko-Ijesa for the new traditional ruler. (NAN)

