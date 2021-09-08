Oyetola of Osun State receives PDP defectors to APC

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of in Osogbo received defecting members of the PDP in the state to the APC.

Gov. Oyetola was joined the reception by his wife, Kafayat, his deputy, Benedict Alabi, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Patricia Etteh and leaders of the APC.


The governor said that the APC expected more defectors from the PDP, a he said, had lost focus.

The governor said that issues the opposition was using to campaign against the APC had been resolved by his administration.

He urged APC supporters in the state to continue to be loyal and ensure that the emerged victorious in the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

In his submission, APC Caretaker Chairman in the state, Mr Gboyega Famodun, urged  members to ensure victory for APC the 2022 governorship election and the general elections.

Famodun welcomed the defectors and urged to contribute positively to the APC in the state and the national level. (NAN)

