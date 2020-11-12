Oyetola mourns Balarabe Musa, describes him as national hero

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman and Second Republic Governor of Old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who died on Wednesday.
Oyetola, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Thursday in Osogbo, commiserated with the family of late Musa, the government and people of Kaduna State.
He urged them to take solace in the good life the pro-people politician lived.
He also described him as a national hero and a true believer in democracy whose contributions to nation-building won’t be forgotten.
“I received with rude shock and sadness the news of the death of Alhaji Balarabe Musa. On behalf of the people and government of Osun, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, the government and people of Kaduna State.
“Late Musa was a man who until his death was dedicated to the plight of the masses. He was a highly-principled progressive politician. Nigeria, Africa and the world at large have lost a selfless leader. He will be forever immortalised in the history books.
“I urge the family of the deceased, the government and people of Kaduna State to take solace in the exemplary life the late Musa lived, which is worthy of emulation and pray Allah to grant you the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.
“I also pray Allah to grant the departed soul Aljanat firdaus,’’ Oyetola said. (NAN)
