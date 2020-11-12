Oyetola mourns Balarabe Musa, describes him as national hero

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman and Second Republic Governor of Old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who died on Wednesday.

Oyetola, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Thursday in Osogbo, commiserated with the family of late Musa, the government and people of Kaduna State.

He urged them to take solace in the good life the pro-people politician lived.

He also described him as a national hero and a true believer in democracy whose contributions to nation-building won’t be forgotten.