Oyetola mourns APC’s Adeniji, extols virtues

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday expressed sorrow at the death of Dr AbdulRauf Adeniji, the Director of Administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC on Thursday said it had received news of the death of Adeniji (a.k.a Kongo) in the hands of his abductors.

Adeniji was kidnapped weeks ago.

Oyetola, the immediate past Governor of Osun, extolled the virtues of Adeniji in a condolence message issued by his Adviser on Media and Communication, Dr Bolaji Akinola, on Friday in Lagos.

He described the late Adeniji as a seasoned administrator and a loyal and committed party chieftain

“The late Adeniji was a true progressive, an upright, loyal and committed party stalwart, who served the APC and the people of Ife Central Local Government with unmatched dedication and sincerity,” Oyetola said.

He noted that Adeniji held a PhD in Public Administration and served as an Assistant Registrar at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun.

According to Oyetola, Adeniji’s transition into politics saw him elected the Chairman of Ife Central Local Government Area, where he championed inclusive governance and earned the respect of his constituents.

Oyetola said that Adeniji was a humble and competent seasoned administrator.

The minister said: “This is a tragic and painful loss not only to his immediate family, but to our party, our state, and the nation at large.

“Dr Adeniji was a brilliant mind, a bridge builder and a grassroots mobiliser, whose contributions to governance and party administration will never be forgotten.

“His death in such a cruel and unfortunate manner is heartbreaking.”

Oyetola offered condolences to Adeniji’s family, the APC community and the people of Ife.

He prayed God to forgive Adeniji’s shortcomings and grant him eternal life.

He also prayed God to grant his family the strength to bear his death.

NAN reports that following the news of Adeniji’s death, the APC on Thursday announced shutdown of its national secretariat in Abuja until Monday to mourn the late chieftain. (NAN)