Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a shopping mall to be constructed by the state in Osogbo.



Oyetola said at the ceremony that it was one of the significant steps that aligned with his administration’s commitment to uplifting the business and economic prospects of the state.



The governor said that the project would go a long way to complement the state’s economic recovery plans.



He said it would have ripple effects of greater income generation for the beneficiaries and the citizens at large.



The construction of the shopping plaza, according to him, is in line with the state’s Development Agenda, aimed at expanding the vast commercial opportunities that the state offers on account of a fully revitalised economy.



He said that the project of four blocks of 176 lockup shops, when completed, would serve the teeming traders and business people and contribute greatly to the upliftment of the state capital.



“We will also be building more markets across the State to further empower our market women and men to enable them to contribute effectively to the socioeconomic and commercial activities, thereby boosting the State’s GDP.



” In line with the principle of urban renewal, our administration has proactively taken up the statutory responsibility of government to envision and plan to accommodate both the immediate and future needs of the people,” Oyetola said.



The governor said the construction of the shopping complex would be executed and funded by the state-owned Omoluabi Holdings Limited, known as Osun Investment Company Limited (OSICOL).



Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Omoluabi Holdings Limited, Dr Tunde Faleye, commended the governor for turning around the socioeconomic, commercial and infrastructural fortunes of the state.



In his remarks, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, applauded the governor for executing human capital development projects capable of taking the state to the path of progress and prosperity.



In their separate speeches, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, and Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, lauded the governor for being committed to raising the bar of governance in the state through the execution of people-oriented policies and programmes. (NAN)

