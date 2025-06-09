‎Oyetola Joins Macron, Prince William, Other Global Leaders at Monaco Blue Economy Forum

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, joined an elite gathering of world leaders and international dignitaries on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at the prestigious Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco.



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, joined an elite gathering of world leaders and international dignitaries on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at the prestigious Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco.



‎



‎The high-level forum, hosted by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, served as a prelude to the forthcoming United Nations Oceans Conference in Nice, France. Held at the renowned Grimaldi Forum, the event convened key global figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The assembly drew hundreds of delegates from governments, financial institutions, and environmental organizations worldwide.



‎



‎Centered on the theme of building a regenerative blue economy and advancing sustainable ocean finance, the forum spotlighted the urgent need for collaborative international efforts to protect marine ecosystems. Participants discussed strategies for transitioning to a resilient ocean economy, increasing investment in Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water), and aligning marine science with policy to preserve the planet’s largest and most vital ecosystem.



‎



‎Minister Oyetola, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, reaffirmed Nigeria’s growing commitment to ocean governance and environmental stewardship.



‎



‎> “Nigeria remains committed to ensuring the protection and sustainable management of ocean resources and will continue to play a pivotal role in driving inclusive, science-based, and economically viable ocean solutions,” he said.



‎



‎



‎



‎His presence signaled Nigeria’s intention to remain an active voice on global platforms focused on maritime sustainability and climate adaptation. The event also highlighted the increasing importance of the marine and blue economy sector in diversifying Nigeria’s economy and promoting ecological resilience.



‎



‎On the sidelines of the forum, Oyetola engaged with fellow leaders, technical experts, and institutional partners to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation in areas such as marine conservation, blue economy investment, and capacity development across the West and Central African regions.



‎



‎His participation further positioned Nigeria as a proactive stakeholder ahead of the UN Oceans Conference in Nice, where critical agreements on expanding marine protected areas and financing ocean sustainability are expected to be finalized.



‎



‎