Oyetola inaugurates 11-man committee to reposition APC in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

Immediate past Governor of Osun, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, on Monday, inaugurated an 11-man committee to reposition the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development was sequel to the loss suffered by the party at the governorship and presidential elections in the state.

NAN also reports that the committee is headed by a former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

Speaking at the inauguration in Osogbo, Oyetola said that the committee had the task of making recommendations for an ethical reward system for party members in the state.

According to him, the committee would review activities of the party in recent times, taking into consideration the aspect of its administration, such as the structure, funding, discipline and reconciliation.

He said that the committee would also create a blueprint for the future of the party in the state, propose templates for resolving the existing or future grievances among members and any other matter that could assist the party’s growth and development.

Oyetola stated that the committee had eight weeks to submit its report.

In his remarks, Adewole said that his team would propose ideas and strategies to heal the wounds of the party and usher in a new era for APC in Osun.

“We all have been assigned to provide a credible pathway for reconciliation and rehabilitation of the party structure, administration and activities in Osun.

“We are charged to ensure an inclusive party that offers every member a space to thrive and prosper.

“We shall create rooms for all, especially the youth, and build a great future for this dynamic party.

“We, the committee members, firmly believe the party will become more potent in the state after this exercise.” he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the acting APC chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, said that the committee was constituted to re-examine the factors that led to the party’s loss in the last elections.

Represented by the state Secretary of the party, Mr Kamorudeen Amoo, Lawal said that the committee would also look into the affairs of the party generally.

“Party members should submit suggestions and the committee will come up with appropriate recommendations to advance the party,” he said.

Lawal also implored members to continue to pray for a favourable outcome of the party’s petition at the Supreme Court. (NAN)