Oyetola imposes fresh 24-hour curfew on Osun

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Saturday imposed a fresh 24-hour curfew on the state until further notice.

The announcement came barely 48 hours after Oyetola announced the suspension of the earlier dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the state following the #EndSARS protests by some youths in the state.

Oyetola, in state broadcast in Osogbo; said that the fresh curfew, which takes immediate effect, is to prevent anarchy and the looting of government and private properties by hoodlums.

It is also to prevent the situation from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order, he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state to tackle the rising violence and damages caused by hoodlums under the #EndSARS protest.

However, on Friday, the governor announced the suspension of the curfew, but barely 12 hours after its suspension, hoodlums started looting warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were stored as well as private stores.

The National Grain Silos in Ilesa town was not spared, as hoodlums looted all the food items kept there.

The hoodlums were also said to have continued the looting of both government and private properties across the state on Saturday morning.

The governor said the decision to declare the curfew was taken after an emergency security meeting on Saturday afternoon, where the whole situation was reviewed and assessed.

He said that the meeting arrived at the inevitable conclusion of declaring a fresh round of curfew on the state.

Oyetola said, “This inevitable conclusion was reached to avert the continuation of this irresponsible act, especially, now that the genuine protesters have suspended their protest earlier today.

“My fellow citizens, the declaration of a 24-hour curfew, which will be until further notice, is to prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order.”

Oyetola said that it was unfortunate that hoodlums and criminals had taken advantage of government’s action to wantonly loot government and private properties, including private business premises and homes in several parts of the state.

The situation, which the governor said was unacceptable, stands condemned.

The governor said that during the curfew, there would be no vehicular or human movements, adding that only those on essential duties, with proper identification would be allowed access.

Oyetola, while urging the citizens and residents of the state to return home and remain home until further notice, said violators of the curfew would be prosecuted in line with the extant laws of the State.

He said that security operatives had been deployed in all parts of the state to restore and maintain law and order within the ambit of the law. (NAN)