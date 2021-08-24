Oyetola felicitates Osun Speaker on 49th birthday

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has described Speaker of State House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, as a patriot and a worthy partner in progress as he clocks 49 years.Oyetola, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Tuesday, commended speaker his sterling contributions to growth and development of state.

He said Owoeye as leader of legislative arm of government; his uncommon collaboration with executive, without compromising his duties and office; was worthy of emulation by others.

“On behalf of good people of Osun, I join friends and to felicitate Mr Speaker on his 49th birthday anniversary.

“He is a patriot who has consistently shown that collaboration with executive does not amount to surrendering independence of legislature.

“As a state, we are proud of your generous contributions toward growth and development of Osun”, governror said.

Oyetola prayed God to grant lawmaker long life, good health, strength and grace to continue to serve humanity in general and people of Osun in particular. (NAN)

