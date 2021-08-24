Oyetola felicitates Osun Speaker on 49th birthday

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has described the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, as a patriot and a worthy partner in progress as he clocks 49 years.Oyetola, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Tuesday, commended the speaker for his sterling contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He said Owoeye as the leader of the legislative arm of government; his uncommon collaboration with the executive, without compromising his duties and office; was worthy of emulation by others.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun, I join friends and family to felicitate Mr Speaker on his 49th birthday anniversary.

“He is a patriot who has consistently shown that collaboration with the executive does not amount to surrendering the independence of the legislature.

“As a state, we are proud of your generous contributions toward the growth and development of Osun”, the governror said.

Oyetola prayed God to grant the lawmaker long life, good health, strength and grace to continue to serve humanity in general and the people of Osun in particular. (NAN)

