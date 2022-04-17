Oyetola desires peaceful governorship election in Osun – Aide

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola desires a peaceful and violence-free governorship election in Osun on July 16.

The declaration was made in Osogbo on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

He made the declaration at a meeting he held with the Osun chapter of the Alcoholic Beverages Sellers Association, where he represented the governor.

Oyintiloye said Osun is noted for peace and government would not allow anything to change the perception.

He noted that the election is not a “do-or-die’’ affair and appealed to those contesting the seat with the governor to operate within the law during their campaigns and during the election.

He assured of the governor’s commitment to a peaceful and rancour-free election and warned that anyone who fomented trouble or unleashed violence before, during, or after the election would have the law to contend with.

Oyintiloye solicited the support of the association for Oyetola’s victory at the election.

“You can testify to the fact that Gov. Oyetola’s administration is masses –friendly and has improved the socio-economic wellbeing of the state.

“To sustain these achievements and to do more, he needs your support at the July 16 election.

“You will not regret supporting him, because he will continue to provide an enabling environment for your businesses to grow,’’ he said.

Oyintiloye also appealed to the association not to allow criminals to turn their relaxation centres into hideouts, especially as the election approached.

He noted that relaxation centres provided free access for patriotic citizens and criminally-minded people alike.

The centres ensured that the latter could easily be harboured without the knowledge of the owners as to the intention of the visitor.

He charged operators of the centres to be very vigilant in the coming days and to report strange movements and suspicious people to security agencies notwithstanding patronage or profit.

Responding on behalf of the association, the Chairman, Alhaji Kudus Tajudeen, commended the governor for the various development projects across the state.

He said members of the association had agreed to individually and collectively support the governor to win his re-election.

Tajudeen seized the opportunity to appeal to Gov. Oyetola to assist members of the association with more soft loans to boost their businesses. (NAN)

