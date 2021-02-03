Oyetola congratulates Oyinlola @ 70

Oyetola, in a congratulatory message on Wednesday in Osogbo, described Oyinlola as people’s prince.

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on his 70th birthday.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Osun, I join family members, friends, associates and well wishers to felicitate with a former Governor of our dear state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on the auspicious occasion of his 70th birthday.

“As you attain an exciting milestone in life today, I celebrate the Grace of God upon your life and His enduring graciousness.