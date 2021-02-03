Oyetola congratulates Oyinlola @ 70

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on his 70th birthday.
Oyetola, in a congratulatory message on Wednesday in Osogbo, described Oyinlola as people’s prince.
“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Osun, I join family members, friends, associates and well wishers to felicitate with a former Governor of our dear state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on the auspicious occasion of his 70th birthday.
“As you attain an exciting milestone in life today, I celebrate the Grace of God upon your life and His enduring graciousness.
“Orphaned at nine but privileged to be no.1 Citizen of two states in your fatherland through ‘solid personal achievements,’ your grass-to-grace story remains a huge encouragement and a robust inspiration for the army of Osun and Nigerian youths who are looking for direction and guidance to the top in a sorely challenged nation.
“As age is synonymous with wisdom, we believe that the state of Osun and the nation will continue to benefit from the latest addition to our leagues of Septuagenarians,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Oyinlola, who was also a Military Administrator in Lagos State was born on Feb. 3, 1951 in Okuku, Osun.(NAN)
