Oyetola congratulates Akeredolu on Supreme Court victory

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supreme court in the Wednesday split judgment of four-to-three, upheld Akeredolu’s victory.

The governor was the APC candidate in the Oct. 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo state.

Oyetola in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday in Osogbo, described Akeredolu’s victory as “sound and well deserved.”

The member of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, leaders, members and supporters of the party on the victory.

He said the supreme court judgement had finally settled the legal battle over the 2020 Ondo Governorship election.

The governor said that lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Osun, I congratulate my brother, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

“Today’s judgement has put to an end the needless bickering and distractions that greeted the election.

“It is my hope that the opposition will team up with my brother to move Ondo state forward in the overall interest of the state,” Oyetola said. (NAN)

