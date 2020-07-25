Oyetola condoles with Kwara counterpart over father’s death

Share the news













Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has condoled with his Kwara counterpart, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, over the demise of his father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Abdulrazaq (SAN).

Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Saturday also commiserated with the entire Abdulrazaq family, the Ilorin Emirate and the people of Kwara over the sad incident.

The governor, who lamented the demise of the patriarch and elder statesman, however, urged his family to take solace in the fact that the late Abdulrazaq lived a fulfilled and memorable life.

“Dear Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, accept my deepest condolences over the death of your father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq.

” I also commiserate with the entire Abdulrazaq family, Ilorin Emirate and the people of Kwara State.

“Late Abdulrazaq was an accomplished lawyer, a distinguished public servant, loving father, community leader, elder statesman and devout Muslim who devoted his lifetime to the service of God and humanity.

“While I pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus, I also pray He gives Governor Abdulrazaq and the rest of the family the much needed strength and comfort to bear the loss,”the statement quoted Oyetola as saying.

The late Senior Advocate of Nigeria died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 93 years.

Born in 1927, the late Abdulrazaq was the Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau, Zaria, and until his death, the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.(NAN)

Related