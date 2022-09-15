Oyetola commiserates with Akeredolu over mother’s death

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has commiserated with his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu over the demise of his mother, Grace Akeredolu.

Oyetola in his condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday in Osogbo, prayed God to comfort the governor and the entire family on the loss of their matriarch.

The governor described the late Mrs Akeredolu as a respected community leader and great mother, who raised her children with the fear of God and also instilled in them sound moral character and discipline.

He urged Gov. Akeredolu and the rest of the family to find solace in the fact that Mama lived a long and fulfilled life that was dedicated to the service of her creator and humanity.

Oyetaola added that the deceased lived long enough to witness and share in the successes of her children.

The governor, who said the deceased would be missed, especially for her counsel and guidance, urged the family to keep her memories alive by upholding virtues of compassion, love, sacrifice and community service she was known for.

“On behalf of my family, government and the good people of Osun, I commiserate with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and the entire Akeredolu family on the loss of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu.

“As Gov. Akeredolu and the rest of the family mourn, I pray God Almighty to comfort them and also grant the soul of Mama eternal rest,” Oyetola said.(NAN)

