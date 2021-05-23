Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Sunday commended non-indigenes in the state for peaceful coexistence.

Oyetola said this during an engagement meeting with non-indigenous communities of Hausa, Igbo, Tiv, Ebira, Igede, Igala and Fulani in Osogbo.

The governor said the socio-political and economic stability in the state was made possible due to the peaceful coexistence among the different tribes in the state.

Oyetola represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said the peaceful coexistence in the state was due to his continuous engagement with all social strata.

He said non-indigenous communities in the state had been supportive and responsive to the engagement frameworks of his administration in bridging the gap between the government and the people.

“Although, no society is totally free of crime.

“But the combination of our policy frameworks of engagement and the cooperation of all non-indigenous communities have been the source of our strength in managing issues.

“Equally, government treat everyone with fairness, justice and inclusiveness without giving prejudice to social, religious and ethnic consideration.

” Thereby, making both the indigenes and non-indigenes to be seen as stakeholders in policy formulation in the state governance process,” Oyetola said.

He also appreciated the leaders of the non-indigenes for their commitment in promoting peace and stability in the state, in spite of the series of ethnic challenges seen in other places.

The governor enjoined them not to harbour criminals but always report any case of breakdown of law to the appropriate authority.

In his remark, the Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Ajibola Basiru, appreciated the non-indigenous communities for their unwavering support for governor Oyetola’s administration.

Basiru said the engagement programme was necessary for the purpose of maintaining peace and stability in the state.

Leaders of non indigenous communities, who spoke at the programme, commended the governor for his dynamic and detribalised leadership style in the state.

They promised to continue to live in peace with one another in the state and also support government in its policies and programmes. (NAN)

