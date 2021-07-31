Oyetola commends APC members for peaceful conduct ward congresses in Osun

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, has commended members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the peaceful conduct of the party’s ward congresses in the state.



Oyetola, who took part at the congress at his ward 1, Iragbiji on Saturday, said this when he spoke with newsmen.



He said reports reaching him from all the 332 wards across the state, indicated that the congress was rancour free and satisfying.



“The congress is very peaceful. You can see that members of our party in their large numbers are here for the congress in line with the directive of the national secretariat.



“This is the first time in the history of our congress, that it will be devoid of rancour.



“As you can see that people are very happy here in my ward.



“We have agreed in principle that we are using consensus and the beauty of the consensus is that everybody agrees to the list of people that will represent them for the next four years,” he said.



Oyetola added: “I am satisfied with the way my party members conducted themselves in a very responsible and peaceful manner.



“It has been peaceful all through as we all agreed to use the principle of consensus to elect those that will be overseeing the affairs of the party in their various wards.



“I am glad the way everything went well. It cannnot be otherwise because we had a consensus agreement across the nine federal constituencies of the state and I am glad that members of the party conducted themselves peacefully.



“I must appreciate those who contributed to the success of the congress, particularly members of the press, who have been very supportive,” Oyetola said.



Similarly, Chairman of the party’s National Congress Committee, Mr Gbenga Elegbeleye, while speaking with newsmen shortly after his tour of some of the wards, expressed delight at the way and manner members of the party conducted themselves.



Elegbeleye said it was worthy of note that the entire process had been seen, observed and adjudged to be peaceful, orderly and in line with the party’s principles and guidelines.



He said that the reports received so far indicated peaceful conduct of the members of the party as demonstrated to elect the party’s new officials.



Earlier, the state Caretaker Chairman of the party, Mr Gboyega Famodun, hailed the party members for adhering to consensus arrangement.



Famidun said reports across the 332 wards of the state indicated that the congress was peaceful and orderly.(NAN)

