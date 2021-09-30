Oyetola approves N708m for payment of gratuities, pension arrears,

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has released N708 million for the payment of pension arrears of retired civil servants.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade, on Thursday in Osogbo.

Oyebade said N508 million is for pension arrears of civil servants under the old pension scheme, while N150 million is for the payment of retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

He added that the remaining N50 million is for the payment of gratuities of retirees under the old pension scheme.

Oyebade said that the list of beneficiaries has been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

He added that payment of the released funds would start on Oct. 5.

“Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be mustered to always give their welfare the pride of place it deserves,” Oyebade said. (NAN)

