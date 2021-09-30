Oyetola approves N708m for payment of gratuities, pension arrears,

September 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of has N708 million the of pension arrears of retired civil servants.

This is contained in a statement issued the Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade, on Thursday in Osogbo.

Oyebade said N508 million is pension arrears of under the old pension scheme, while N150 million is the of retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

He added that the remaining N50 million is the of gratuities of retirees under the old pension scheme.

Oyebade said that the list of beneficiaries has been pasted on the notice board of the of Information and Civic Orientation, the Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

He added that of the funds would start on Oct. 5.

“Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be mustered to always give their the pride of place it deserves,” Oyebade said. (NAN)

