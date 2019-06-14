Oyefusi seeks executive/legislature synergy for good governance

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, on Friday congratulated the 9th National Assembly on their inauguration on Monday, urging the lawmakers to make the interests of the masses uppermost in discharging their duties.

Oyefusi, who was the Lagos East Senatorial candidate of PDP in the last elections, congratulated the lawmakers and gave the advice in a statement issued in Lagos.

She urged President Muhammadu Buhari to synergise with the legislature to fight corruption and entrench good governance.

“I also implore the newly inaugurated lawmakers to discharge their duties in accordance with the law for the benefit of the masses and not selfish or partisan interests,” Oyefusi said.

She called for the devolution of power from a central government to sub-national units, noting that democracy without true federalism would always engender corruption and bad governance.

The daughter of the late Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Salaudeen Oyefusi, urged Buhari and the National Assembly to work together and put in place a system of government in which constitutional powers are shared by all the federating units in the political entity on equal basis.

She called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take further actions at deepening democracy, especially by giving assent to the Electoral Act Amendment bill passed by the National Assembly.

Oyefusi said the signing of the bill would help address the imperfections of the electoral system and curb malpractice in the country.

She also said that the report of the 2014 National Conference organised by former President Goodluck Jonathan could help deepen democracy, urging President Buhari to adopt and implement it for progress.

The PDP stalwart said that the implementation of the report would also help address the various challenges confronting the country.

She commended President Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day.

According to her, the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day and honour for the presumed winner for the election, MKO Abiola, Buhari, had set a new foundation for the country’s democracy.(NAN)

