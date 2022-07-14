Oyedepo urges youths to focus on innovation, entrepreneurship

Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer, Living Faith Church (a.k.a Winners’ Chapel), has urged Nigerian youths to focus on innovation and entrepreneurship in order to transform the country to a powerhouse.

Oyedepo said this on Thursday, during an inspection tour of Magreth and Lawrence University, (MLU), in Ute-Ogbeje in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to him, anyone who wants to make a mark in life must be a problem solver and always engage in processes aimed at meeting people’s needs.

He said that such persons stood a chance of divine uplifting.

“Youths should start life early. Progressive youths do not lay on their mother’s lap; they affect their generation through hard work and purposeful living.

“At 15, I started fending for myself, by 20 I was able to buy a set of chairs for my grandmother, in spite my parents’ wealth. I was able to carve a niche for myself.

“Do not depend on your parents, go out and find something meaningful to do.

“Look at the challenges beclouding the world today, create a solution to some them and the world will celebrate you,” he said.

Mr Paul Odili, Founder, Magreth and Lawrence University, (MLU), said that the establishment of the institution was by the grace of God.

He said he would continue to contribute his to quota to the development of the state, and the nation in general. (NAN)

