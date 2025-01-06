Oyebanji’s flyover, misplaced priority — PDP governorship aspirant

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti, Dr Peter Obafemi, has described Gov. Abiodun Oyebanji’s flyover initiative as a misplaced priority.

In a statement after a stakeholders meeting of Ekiti indigenes in Lagos on Sunday, Obafemi said that development initiatives in the state should not lack purpose.

The aviation executive, in the statement made available to journalists on Monday, said that the flyover at the Okeyinmi- Ijigbo roundabout in Ado-Ekiti, lacked strategic initiative that could spur industrialisation in the state.

The PDP governorship aspirant said that the state should not be made to head for the woods for lack of focus.

He said that those on whom society has placed on their shoulders the responsibility to sound off for justice have suddenly lost their voices.

“Yes, the elites seem to have been hounded into compulsory silence and the lawmakers appear to have retreated to slumber land.

“Ekiti, the fountain of knowledge and land of honour is laboriously gasping for breath,” Obafemi said.

He urged stakeholders, “to respond with that timeless creed that sums up the spirit of a people.

“The goal is to restore the dignity and worth of our dear state and strive to see the dividends of good governance trickle down to our people at the grassroots.”

The PDP governorship aspirant called for special attention to agriculture and farmers.

According to him, Ekiti must continue to build economy, attracting local and foreign investors and opening economic windows for their own people like other states in the South West.

Obafemi, the Ikole-Ekiti born businessman turned politician, said instead of “celebrating unproductive project”, Oyebanji must concentrate more on service delivery to meet the needs of Ekiti people.

“Enough of the brawl over flyover. Gov. Oyebanji should please consult widely, create jobs, woo investors, engage the youths, pay pensioners on time, build industries and revive old ones.

“The governor must give attention to agriculture, expand investment in education, give a little thought to the health sector, fulfill your job promises and fear God,” Obafemi said. (www.nannews.ng)