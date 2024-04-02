Oyebanji seeks FG’s support for Ekiti Tourism Devt Master Plan 

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has called for support from the Federal Government itowards the timely and efficient execution of the Ekiti Tourism Development Master Plan.

Oyebanji, who made the call when the Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John visited the state for the Ekiti Hike Mountain Safari and some other tourism engagements.

‘We believe that a strategic plan is indispensable for the sustainable development of tourism. By formulating a comprehensive master plan, Ekiti will be able to identify and capitalize on its unique tourism assets, create world-class tourist infrastructure, and implement effective marketing strategies.

”Ekiti has the potential to re-awake the economy of the nation. The master plan will also serve as a roadmap for future endeavors and pave the way for Ekiti to become a premier tourist destination,” he said.

Responding, John said her visit to the state was to encourage and promote the Eco tourism sector of the state.

”Ekiti has beautiful tourist sites which needs to be tapped and explored. ‘The future of tourism in Ekiti looks promising,” she said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development in the state, Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre said that the economic importance of hiking cannot be underrated.

”I urge you to explore the Abanijorin mountain. It has seven caves, Rock tunnel, amphitheatre and breathtaking vista,” he said.

Oyebanji, the minister and her team had earlier visited the Palace of Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye where they were told about the history behind the mountain “Okuta Aba ni Jorin

NAN reports that the governor on Feb. 21, approved the development of the state tourism development plan, as part of efforts to harness and enhance the tourism potential of the state, for economic growth and prosperity.

The initiative is aimed at positioning Ekiti as the most sought-after tourist destination in the country, according to a statement.

Oyebanji therefore, entrusted the task of developing the comprehensive plan to Ekiti Bureau of Tourism Development, which is charged with designing a sustainable and strategic roadmap that will promote the abundant natural beauty, cultural heritage and historical significance of the state. (NAN) (

By Bolanle Lawal