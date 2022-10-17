Oyebanji recalls Fayemi’s Health Commissioner

By Yunusa Ishola

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has recalled the former Commissioner for Health and Human Resources, Dr Oyebanji Filani in the immediate past administration, to duty.

Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.

Oyebode said the recall was with immediate effect.

According to him, the recall is in view of the sensitive nature of some of the projects and initiatives currently being executed by the ministry.

Gov Oyebanji was on Sunday sworn in to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

He succeeded Gov. Kayode Fayemi whose tenure expired on Sunday. (NAN)

