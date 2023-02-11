Oyebanji mourns Islamic cleric, Arikeuyo

By Idowu Gabriel

Ekiti Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has commiserated with the family of the popular Islamic cleric, Alhaji Olowoyo Arikeuyo, the Awiye Adinni of Ekiti, who died on Thursday, describing his departure as unfortunate.

This is contained in a statement by Oyebanji’s Special Adviser, Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, on Saturday and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor, according to the statement, also commiserates with the Muslim community in the state, under the leadership of the Grand Imam and President General, League of Imams and Alfas Southwest, Delta and Edo states, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere.

He urged the Muslim faithful to remain steadfast, knowing that Allah, being the author of life, could give and take at anytime.

The governor, who recalled that he was in touch with the late Islamic cleric throughout the period of his sickness, urged his family and associates to take solace in the fact that the late Arikeuyo served Allah as a true believer and remained faithful till the end.

Oyebanji further described the late Arikeuyo as a fearless preacher, saying the late cleric would be missed for his forthrightness and penchant for speaking truth to power.

“Alhaji Arikeuyo served Allah faithfully till he breathed his last. His ministry impacted many lives and that should serve as a consolation to his family.

“ On behalf of the Government and people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the immediate and extended family of the late Alhaji Arikeuyo and the Muslim community in the state on the passing of the frontline preacher,” the statement quoted Oyebanji.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would grant him aljannah firdaus and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN