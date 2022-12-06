Oyebanji hails Supreme Court judgment affirming his candidacy

By Yinusa Ishola

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has hailed the recent judgment of the Supreme Court confirming him as being validly elected in the June 18, governorship election in the state.

The Supreme Court had on Monday dismissed the case instituted by one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants, Kayode Ojo, challenging the validity of Oyebanji’s emergence as candidate of the party

Oyebanji in a statement by Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, described judgment as a welcome development and a triumph of truth and justice

The governor also described the judgment of the apex court as a landmark, saying “the Supreme Court has put a final seal of validity on the primary election of the APC that produced him as the party’s candidate for the June 18 governorship election”.

“Again, the judiciary has lived up to expectation as the bastion of democracy and rule of law.

“The ruling has put to rest all controversies surrounding the January 27th, APC primaries.” Oyebanji said.

While lauding the judiciary for living up to its reputation as the last hope of the common man, Oyebanji said he was happy the court upheld the decision of more than 100,000 APC members that voted for him across the 16 local governments as the party’s candidate during the primaries on January 27.

The governor, however, urged his supporters to be magnanimous in victory, stressing that the case was a family affair, which should not warrant any name calling or bad blood among members of the party.

He also called on the aggrieved over the outcome of the Jan. 27 primaries of the party to sheath their swords and re- direct their energy towards working with his administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“I congratulate the judiciary for living up to expectation as the last hope of the common man.

“I also appreciate my brother, Engr Kayode Ojo for approaching the court for the determination of the matter, instead of resorting to self-help.

“Now that the Supreme Court has ruled and affirmed my candidacy, I urge my brother, Engr Ojo and all others who might have issues with the

outcome of the Jan. 27 primaries of our party to join hands with us in the task of building a more prosperous Ekiti State.” (NAN)