Oyebanji congratulates Tinubu, says Nigeria in safe hands for sustainable devt.

By Bolanle Lawal

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, on Monday, congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his successful inauguration as Nigeria’s new helmsman.

The governor’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti.

He also felicitated Nigerians on the successful completion of the process of transition from one administration to another, adding that the seamless transition was an attestation to the growth of democratic culture in Nigeria.

Oyebanji hailed Nigerians for keeping faith with APC by electing its standard bearer, Tinubu, during the Feb. 25 presidential election and accepting his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda as an instrument of taking Nigeria to the harbour of prosperity and fulfillment.

According to him, with Tinubu in the driver’s seat, Nigeria is in safe hands for sustainable development, economic revival, sustenance of infrastructure renewal, reduction of poverty as well as wealth and job creation.

Attesting to Tinubu’s commitment to making a difference in running a government that would live up to expectations, Oyebanji described him as a seasoned administrator and strategist, with the wealth of experience to turn the fortunes of Nigeria around.

The governor noted that it was remarkable for Nigeria to have carried out seven consecutive and successful transitions since return to democracy in 1999, saying that the country’s democracy had grown in leap and bound and had come to stay.

He described Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda as a blueprint, carefully packaged to provide necessary panacea to the challenges confronting the polity in various sectors.

The governor also congratulated the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on the successful completion of his tenure for superintending over a successful general election, which had now birthed an equally successful transfer of power.

While noting that though expectations were high as the new administration settled down to the serious business of governance, Oyebanji urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu and his team in their quest to take Nigeria to a higher pedestal of development.

“I urge Nigerians, irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious affiliations, to pray for the success of President Tinubu and support him to realise his dream of a prosperous Nigeria that will fully realise its potentials.

“The elections have come and gone. President Tinubu is now the father of the nation; he is not a president of his political party or a section of the country but president of the whole entity called Nigeria.

“Tinubu has demonstrated competence as senator during which he was Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and Currency and during his stellar two-term tenure as governor of Lagos, which has remained a reference point in governance in Nigeria.

“The government and people of Ekiti State wish our new president a very successful tenure of office and we are assuring him of our readiness to partner with him to ensure a greater, stronger, more united and prosperous Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)