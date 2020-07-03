Oyebade, Folawiyo, Lamorde named as IGP redeploys senior police officers

Share the news













The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A.Adamu, mni has ordered the posting and redeployment of senior police officers.

This was disclosed in a statement Friday by Force Spokesman,DCP Frank Mba.

The statement said, “Following the recent presidential approval for the re-organization of the Nigeria Police Force which included the creation of an additional Department – the Directorate of Intelligence, expansion of the Police zonal structure from 12 to 17 and the creation of two (2) additional FCID annexes, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today, 3rd July, 2020, ordered the posting/redeployment of AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni and AIG Ibrahim A. Lamorde, mni to the Department of Research and Planning and Directorate of Intelligence, FHQ, Abuja respectively.”

Prior to this posting, AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos while AIG Lamorde, a former Chairman of the EFCC was the AIG in-charge of Force Intelligence.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the Police Service Commission Friday announced the elevation of Oyebade to the rank of DIG.

The Force Spokesman also announced that, the IGP has equally ordered the posting of ssome Senior Police Officers to the five (5) new Police Zonal Commands.

Mba listed the Zonal Commands and their new helmsmen as follows: AIG Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia (Awka) – AIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed, fdc; AIG Zone 14 Katsina – AIG Rabiu Yusuf; AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri – AIG Lawal Ado; AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Austine I. Agbonlahor, fdc and AIG Zone 17 Akure – AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, mni

In a related development, the statement said, CP Asuquo A.A Amba, former Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command takes charge as AIG of the new FCID Annex Gombe; CP Olafimihan A. Adeoye, former CP Federal-SARS takes charge as the AIG FCID Annex Enugu while CP Uche J. Anozie, fsi, former CP Cross River takes charge as AIG FCID Annex Lagos.

​

The IGP charged the affected Senior Officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new places of assignment. They are to ensure that policing is brought closer to the people and work with relevant stakeholders to tackle crime and improve on policing services across the country,Mba said.

The postings and redeployments are with immediate effect, the statement said.

Related