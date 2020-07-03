Oyebade emerges DIG as PSC promotes 6,618 Police Officers

Share the news













The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of six thousand, six hundred and eighteen, (6,618) senior Police Officers.

The promotions were one of the highpoints of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which spanned a period of three weeks, and ended on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. It was presided over by Commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.

One Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olushola Oyebade currently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Jos, Plateau State was promoted to the next rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police to represent the South West geopolitical zone.

Four Commissioners of Police including one specialist, was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police. They are Cp. Aisha L. Abubakar, CP. Veterinary Department; Cp. Asuquo A. A. Amba, former Cp, Bayelsa State Command; Counter Terrorism and currently CP. Ekiti state Command; CP. Nekereuwem A. Apkan, former CP. Cross Rivers State Command and Olafihan Adeniran Adeeoye, currently CP. Anti Terrorism.

The Commission also approved the promotion of three Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of substantive Commissioners of Police. They are DCP Jonathan Towuru, Deputy Force Secretary; DCP Abiodun Alabi, National Defence College and DCP. Akande Kayode of the State House (Presidential Villa). Three Assistant Commissioners of Police; ACP. Adenola J. Oluwole, ACP. Valentine Olumese and ACP. Isa Jibril Grema were promoted to the next of Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Eight Superintendents of Police including Omoruyi Godwin, Clifford Okwor presently of Anambra State Command and Uchendu Fransica Ngozi, Staff Officer Senior, SOS, also of Anambra State Command were also promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police. Six hundred and seven Deputy Superintendents of Police were also elevated to the rank of Superintendents of Police. They include; DSP. Markus Goyom, Ifeoma Chukwu Ozuruigbo, Elizabeth Olajimoke Olatunbosun, Mina Mosese Anderson, Delta State Command and Mohammed Yakubu Ibrahim, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) 9th Mile, Enugu State Command. Others are Frank Omokhoje Longe, Delta State Command, Chukwudi Nwanze Simon, Ukadike Oyekachukwu Martins, Jemimah Okafor; Emeka Iheanacho, PPRO Zone 5 and Ede John Chukwuemeka.

The Commission also promoted two hundred and six Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents among which were; Ignatius Ogoejbunam Atta, Mustapha Ali and Awe Vincent

It also promoted five thousand, seven hundred and eighty-six (5,786) Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11.) Some of the new ASPs are Egbo Rosemary Obianujunwa, Operations, Delta State Command; Abdulahi Mohammed; Elvina Chukwu, Oyo State Command; Balogun Olushegun; Amaka Onwude, CPS, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command; Samuel Agu, Delta Command; Joseph Seyinko and Chinyere Mabeokwu of Enugu Area Command.

Chairman of the Commission congratulated the promoted Officers and demanded that they should reciprocate the Commission’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland. Smith said the Commission will continue to ensure that merit and seniority guide the promotion of Officers of the Nigeria Police.

