Oye to speak at 2023 ADR Conference in Abuja

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye Esq., is set to deliver a keynote address at the 2023 ADR Conference scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The event taking place at the International Trade and Convention Centre in Abuja is themed, “The Role of Commercial Mediation in Africa’s Emerging Markets: Opportunities and Threat.”

At the conference, Oye will share insights on commercial mediation’s role in navigating challenges and harnessing opportunities in Africa’s emerging markets.

The forum will bring together thought leaders, legal experts, and stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions and exchange ideas on the transformative potential of commercial mediation in Africa and provide a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics shaping the continent’s business landscape, focusing on both opportunities and threats.

Oye, an experienced lawyer and astute entrepreneur with over 33 years of practice in litigation, will be leveraging his experience in charting a path for commercial mediation in Africa at the conference.

With a deep understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks that govern businesses and high-level skills in providing strategic advice to help businesses navigate complex challenges, Oye is well-positioned as an authority on the subject matter.

Dele Kelvin Oye is a 1988 graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989. He is a Lawyer and founder/partner of Dele Oye & Associates Law Firm, partner in Consolidated Legal Practice.

He currently holds several professional and business positions, of which are the National President of NACCIMA; Nigeria-Turkey Business Council (NTBC) Chairman; Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Governing Council Member; Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) Fellow / Governing Council Member and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Member of the National Executive Committee.

Apart from ownership and board membership in several successful conglomerates in the real estate and oil and gas industry, amongst others in Nigeria, Mr. Oye has also previously held several prestigious positions, of which are Conference of Alumni Association of Nigerian Universities (CAANU) National Chairman, CAANU 2001 – 2003; Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Chairman, National Conference Planning Committee, NBA 2004 & 2015; Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) President, ACCI 2008-2011; Council of Legal Education/ Nigerian Law School Member, Governing Council 2012 – 2016; Body of Benchers Member 2016 – 2019 and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) Member, Governing Council 2021 – 2022.

