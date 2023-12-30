Oye mourns passing of Akeredolu, says NACCIMA has lost a valuable ally

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., has mourned the passing of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement, Oye described him as a selfless and true gentleman who exhibited an unparalleled level of humility.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, who passed away today after a brief illness. As the President of NACCIMA, I had the honor of knowing him on a personal level, and I can attest to his remarkable character and unwavering integrity.

“Governor Akeredolu was not only a friend but also a true gentleman who exhibited an unparalleled level of humility.

“I recall a time when in Private practice as a Lawyer, I entrusted him with a brief, and to my surprise, he brought the entire deposit in cash as my commission despite being far my senior. This act of selflessness spoke volumes about his character and earned my utmost respect.”

He added, “Furthermore, I had the privilege of working with Governor Akeredolu on a particular issue regarding the irregular acquisition of Ondo State Chamber of Commerce trade fair land. Despite our disagreement on the matter, he nevertheless promised to provide us with an alternative fully built-up land.

“This act once again showed the kind-heartedness of a man who always put the interest of his people first.”

Oye further noted, “As a state, Ondo State has lost a visionary leader, and as an association, NACCIMA has lost a valuable ally.

“Governor Akeredolu’s passing will undoubtedly leave a huge void in the hearts of all those who knew him. I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Ondo state. May his soul rest in peace.”

