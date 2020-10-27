Oye LG boss appeals to youths to embrace peace

Mr Foluso Ojo, the Chairman of Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, has appealed to youths in the area to embrace peace while demanding for their rights from the government.

Ojo made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Oye-Ekiti.

He urged the youths to always engage the government in a peaceful dialogue and not through rioting and the vandalism of public property.

“I want to appeal to our youths to be calm and be law abiding while waiting for the government to respond to their demands.