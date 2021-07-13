Oxford, FMDQ empower young Nigerian entrepreneurs

Oxford Foundry and FMDQ Private Markets have launched a global partnership to nurture young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Mr Bola Onadele, Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The Oxford Foundry (OXFO) is the University of Oxford’s Entrepreneurship Centre, while FMDQ Private Markets Ltd. is a subsidiary of FMDQ Holdings Plc, Nigeria.

Onadele said the partnership would involve knowledge exchange, collaboration and support Nigeria’s future business leaders and high-growth start-ups.

He said the collaboration would enable young leaders acquire the networks and skills needed to grow and sustain their businesses, create jobs, inclusive socioeconomic growth, and growth of Nigeria’s venture ecosystem.

According to Onadele, the partnership supports collaboration and knowledge exchange between the UK and Nigerian investment community.

He said the ventures would be supported to develop market solutions in high-potential sectors such as technology, agriculture, green industries, and healthcare.

“FMDQ is delighted to be the first global partner of the Oxford Foundry, particularly on this laudable initiative, which emphasises the provision of critical support for high-growth start-up businesses.

“It is vital that young Nigerian start-up companies and high-growth SMEs are provided with the skills, networks, mentorship and capital required to overcome the barriers to successfully grow and sustain their businesses.

“Thereby creating employment opportunities and supporting poverty alleviation in the country,” he said.

Onadele also stated that the Programme was in close alignment with FMDQ Private Market’s flagship initiative – SCALE (Start-up Capital Access & Liquidity Ecosystem).

He explained that SCALE was aimed at supporting the growth of high-potential Nigerian-based start-up companies, creating a pipeline of sustainable businesses in Nigeria.

According to Ana Bakshi, Director of the Oxford Foundry, Nigeria has one of the largest number of tech start-ups in Africa, and Africa is a continent of immense entrepreneurial talent and high-growth venture potential.

Bakshi said: “There is huge opportunity to invest in the future generation of global entrepreneurs and leaders who will come from across the continent, and this first partnership is an important step to build new relationships and learn from other entrepreneurial ecosystems.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital that we share our resources, access to networks and opportunities, and work together across geographical boundaries to benefit society, create jobs and boost economies.

“We want to open the Oxford Foundry up to the world, and together, support the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders to create the purpose-led impact and positive change we all need to see,” he said. (NAN)

