“Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe”–NCDC DG reassures Nigerians

March 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Health, News, Project 0



The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has assured Nigerians of the safety and efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID 19

Ihekweazu gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abakaliki while handing over the newly constructed molecular laboratory to the management of the Alex-Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

He said that in spite of reports of some European countries discontinuing with the vaccine’s application, Nigerians should believe in its safety and efficacy.

“We are very confident of the vaccine we introduced in the country and that it would become a game changer in the fight against COVID 19.

“I and other front line staff have been vaccinated and I am still standing,” he said.

The director general said that no medical intervention in the world had saved more lives than vaccines, calling for more education of Nigerians on the vaccine’s safety.

“We should tell Nigerians that though faith is important in what we believe, the issue of vaccination is about science.

“When we believe that doctors, nurses and other personnel can provide us with healthcare based on understanding of science, we should then believe in the vaccine’s efficacy,” he said.

He noted that the molecular laboratory was part of the federal government’s proactive steps to COVID-19 and would be continually equipped to meet required needs.

“This edifice underscores the importance of effective between the federal, governments and the in providing adequate healthcare to Nigerians,” he said.

Alhaji Tijani Ramalan, Chairman of the hospital’s governing board, said that the molecular laboratory would the hospital as an important player in the league of advanced hospitals.

“It is, therefore, a giant step in our vision to make the hospital, a world medical tourism destination in Nigeria,” he said.

Dr Emeka Ogah, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, commended the NCDC director general for his dogged efforts towards realising the , describing him as a great motivator.

“We applied the lesson learnt in managing lassa fever in checking COVID 19 as this new laboratory would enhance our overall delivery,” he said.

Dr Daniel Umezurike, Commissioner for said that the government had invested heavily in its and would continue collaborating with institutions such as AE-FUNAI to provide adequate healthcare to its people. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,