The Kogi State Government has approved the appointment of Prince Solomon Owoniyi, as the new Obaro of Kabba.

The Director -General, Media and Publicity to the Kogi governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday.

He said that the appointment of the new Obaro was one of the resolutions reached during the weekly state executive council meeting held on Thursday.

According to Fanwo, Owoniyi is a retired customs officer and will be ascending the throne with vast experience in public administration.

The appointment of the new Obaro came barely two years after the demise of the last occupant of the throne, Oba Michael Olobayo, who reigned for 31 years.

Gov. Yahaya Bello had earlier promised to name the new Obaro this week while receiving members of the Okun Development Association

Commenting on the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Abubakar Ohere, congratulated Okun people on the appointment.

He said that the new monarch was expected to use his vast experience in the public service to unite his people.

He also said that the council approved the upgrading of the the stool of the Maiyaki of Kupa in Lokoja Local Government area of the state from second class to first class traditional ruler.

According to Ohere, government also approved the appointment of Chief James Abalaka as Ejeh Ofu, Chief Simon Ujah, Ejeh Olamaboro and Alhaji Muhammed Bello as the new Ohi of Adavi among others. ( NAN)