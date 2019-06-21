Owolabi says FIFA’s decision on CAF is embarrassing to Africa

Felix Owolabi, an ex-international, on Friday described the decision of world football governing body FIFA to take over the affairs of CAF as an embarrassment to the continent.

Owolabi in Lagos that it was a development that should not be coming at this point in time.

FIFA in agreement with CAF arrived at the decision as a result of allegations of corruption and administrative hiccups.

“It’s a shame, honestly, that this is happening now. The timing is wrong. So many things are wrong. With all eyes on Africa, we don’t need this distraction.

“The spotlight should be on the players and nothing should take that spotlight away from them,” the former left winger of the then Green Eagles said.

On his expectations from the Super Eagles’ first match against Burundi, Owolabi told NAN that while the players should be full of confidence, they should however not underrate any team.

“I believe they know what they need to do, but they need to believe in themselves and be confident against any team.

“But they should also be careful because there is a thin line between confidence and underrating a team,” he said.

Owolabi, however, urged the Super Falcons to ensure that they played cohesively in the round of 16 clash with Germany at the ongoing 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

“I hope the luck that smiled on them to get a Round of 16 ticket will further push them to play more cohesively and be focused.

“They have a lot to prove and I’m rooting for them,’’ the member of Nigeria’s 1980 AFCON-winning team said.(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

