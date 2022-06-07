Owo: Women groups condemn killings, call for lasting solutions 

By Angela Atabo

Women groups under the aegis of Womanifesto on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State on June 5.

The groups in a statement in Abuja said that the killings left dozens of people men, women and young persons dead and many others critically wounded.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends and loved ones of all those affected by this vile and evil act.

“ We also commiserate with the Catholic Community and entire people of Ondo State.

“This cold-blooded massacre in St. Francis Church is yet another evidence of the blatant disregard for human life and the incessant murder of defenceless citizens by criminal gangs.

“These criminals have been maurading unchecked across our country. “

The groups said that as a result of the act, thousands of people were widowed and children orphaned.

“The Owo massacre in which citizens in their place of worship were killed, again raises some questions on governance.

“Considering that our 1999 Constitution asserts security and welfare of citizens as a primary responsibility of government.”

The groups therefore called on President Mohammadu Buhari, the Federal Government, the Nigeria Police and all other relevant federal law fnforcement agencies to take immediate measures to tackle the killings.

They said this should go beyond just condemning the barbaric act but should be aimed at ending the insecurity in the country.

The women said that Womanifesto demanded in the medium term, a comprehensive restructure of Nigeria’s security architecture.

The organisation said that this should be done through a National conversation on a new constitution to replace the1999 Constitution.

The groups said that in the immediate term, the Federal and Ondo State governments should publish the identities of all the victims of the Owo tragedy including the dead and the injured.

They also demanded that the governments demonstrated accountability and carried out a speedy investigation to arrests, prosecute and sentence the killers.

The groups said that there was need to transparently communicate the performance of the security establishments in light of the huge budgetary provisions allocated annually to the counter-terrorism war.

“We want our president, governors, and lawmakers to immediately reprioritise the safety and security of citizens to top our national agenda.”

The groups gave a dealine of July 5, to meet all its demands.

“We will take every step necessary to stand for the preservation of the lives of our citizens,” it said. (NAN)

