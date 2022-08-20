Owo traditional ruler tasks indigenes on social security

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Olowo of Owo in Ondo State, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, has enjoined town of the town to assist the needy in order to ensure social security in the society.

Ogunoye made the appeal at the inauguration of Magbuligbe Foundation, an NGO, providing humanitarian services to Owo indigenes.

He lauded the initiative, describing it as “awesome”.

The Olowo, represented by his Administrative Secretary, Chief Adekunle Aladeseye, said that the foundation would bring all Owo indigenes together, irrespective of their locations.

Ogunoye said that the foundation would promote the culture of Owo.

According to him, the foundation will usher in an era of wellbeing for the generality of the people of Owo.

Ogunoye urged all indigenes of the town to think outside the box for loftier and developmental programmes for the betterment of Owo.

He asked the would-be-beneficiaries of the foundation to make judicious use of the donation and empowerment items given to them.

On the objectives of the foundation, Mr Oluwadare Akintoye, Founder and President of Magbuligbe Foundation, said the foundation would complement government’s efforts in providing for the less-privileged and youths in the society.

“The aim of this foundation is to assist the less-privileged, widows and youths in moving the society forward.

“This is to complement the government’s efforts since government cannot do it alone.

“There are lots of benefits in the foundation. As youths, we will assist you in getting jobs,” he said.

According to Akintoye, the foundation already had chapters in 17 states in the country, including Abuja.

He urged all Owo indigenes to join it in their respective locations in helping the needy among them.

In his remarks, Mr Adewale Ogunmola, the Ondo State Coordinator of the foundation, said that the foundation would assist its beneficiaries based on recommendations.

Ogunmola said, “We render help to the old and to people that cannot meet their needs. We have a team that will be monitoring them and ensure that our purpose is achieved.”

He said that the foundation would influence the well-to-do Owo indigenes to establish industries in the community

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was donation of food items and cash to widows and the less-privileged.

Two of the beneficiaries, Mrs Veronica Ogundare and Mrs Margaret Ademiluka, thanked the foundation for its impacts on the elderly.

They said that the foundation’s objective, if consistent, would address lack and poverty among Owo indigenes. (NAN)



