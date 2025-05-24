Owo Security Summit Set to Hold on May 26

Stakeholders are converging to find lasting solutions to the security challenges plaguing Owo Local Government Area in Ondo State and its environs. The maiden Owo Security Summit, themed “SECURING OWO AND ITS ENVIRONS: STRATEGIES FOR COMMUNITY SAFETY AND RESILIENCE,” will take place on Monday, May 26, 2025, at the Prof. Abubakar Rasheed Auditorium of Achievers University in Owo, starting from 9 am.

According to a press statement signed by Mr. Olatunbosun Oladimeji, Publicity Secretary of the Owo Security Summit Committee, the event will feature distinguished guests, including Governor Dr. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa and his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami. Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi (retired) will chair the summit.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegeshin Ogunoye III, will lead the royal fathers in attendance, while Hon. Tope Omolayo, Chairman of Owo Local Government Council Area, serves as the Chief Host. Pastor Olugbenga Olumolawa chairs the Summit Committee, and Professor Taiwo Adenegan will anchor the event.

The summit aims to create awareness and consciousness about community security, reduce crime rates, and improve trust and cooperation between law enforcement agents and the people. The committee also seeks to establish a Security Trust Fund to support security initiatives and sustain security projects in Owo Local Government Area and its environs.

Sadly, bandits have sent a new notification letter to Saint Francis Catholic Church Owo, threatening to attack the church again soon. This comes on the heels of the devastating Owo Catholic Church massacre in 2022 and recent kidnapping incidents that have severely impacted the socio-economic life of the people.