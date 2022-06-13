Owo Massacre: Tinubu Vanguard urges Nigerians to be security conscious, visits Olowo

By Segun Giwa

A Group, Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard, has called on Nigerians to be security conscious and monitor their environment, following the June 5 killing of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, by gunmen.

The Group, led by Mr Rotimi Daudu, made the call on Monday during a condolence visit to Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard, is a socio-political movement pushing for the actualisation of the ambition of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

Daudu noted that the aim of the perpetrators of the dastardly act was to kill the spirit of the South-West governors, particularly Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on their resolve to tackle insecurity in the region.

The group, while condemning the killing of innocent worshippers, assured that Tinubu’s presidency would ensure the security of lives and property in all communities in the country.

“We wholly condemn the gruesome and brutal killings at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, which sad and dastardly event took place on June 5, 2022.

“It is our sincere hope that the perpetrators of this heinous act will be apprehended shortly and made to face the wrath of the law.

“We use this medium to condole with the Olowo of Owo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the good people of Owo in particular and the entire Yoruba nation in general.

“It is our prayer that we will not witness such an event again in Yorubaland, nay Nigeria,” he said.

Responding, the Olowo of Owo urged the people to take serious the advantages of installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in their facilities.

Ogunoye also said it was high time citizens were security conscious in their environment.

While appreciating the group’s visit, the traditional ruler prayed that such would not be their lot. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

