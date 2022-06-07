Owo killings: Presidential aspirant says security agencies must synergise

Dr Nicholas Felix, the APC youngest presidential aspirant, has called on security agencies in the country to synergise on measures to stop the reoccurrence of killings by bandits in the country.

Felix gave the advice in a statement issued on Tuesday while condoling with the Ondo State Government, citizens and families of victims of Sunday attack on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

“It was with a rude shock that I received the news of the killing of innocent and harmless worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church at Owooluwa Street, Owo.

“It is barbaric, ungodly and such gruesome act should have no place in our society or any society for that matter.

“The attack is not just barbaric but an affront on the Church of Christ; however, we stand in solidarty with the Ondo people at this trying time.’’

According to him, the attack marks a worrying escalation of violence and no cause can justify such brutality and senseless killings.

While condemning the act, Felix called on every security agency in the country to combine efforts in fishing out the perpetrators and bring them to justice speedily.

“No stone must be left unturned in ensuring that everyone involved in this massacre be brought to their knees and face the full wrath of the law

“My prayers are with the good people of Ondo State and the government at this difficult and trying time.

“My profound condolence also goes to the families of the deceased, the entire Catholic Church and the people of Owo Kingdom,” Felix said. (NAN)

