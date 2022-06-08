Owo killings, most barbaric, implacable human act – ACF

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has expressed shock over what it considers as the most barbaric and implacable human act, in the recent time.

The Forum in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, described the attack on the peace loving community as animalistic.

Aliyu stressed that these attacks of worship centers are aimed at setting our dear peace-loving people against each other.

He said,”The killing of innocent worshippers, at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Owo Town of Ondo State, on a first service week, ushering the month of June, could, best, be described as an unimaginable erosion of inhumanity enveloping the nation.

“The ACF frawns at such animalistic attack on a peace-loving community, in which scores of lives were lost, with others battling for their lives in the hospitals.

“Similar killings have, earlier, taken place in mosques in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna states, in the North West and Borno and Yobe states in the North East.

These attack of worship centers are aimed at setting our dear peace-loving people against each other.”

Aliyu urged that all efforts should be made to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to be brought to book

“The Arewa Consultative Forum will, strongly, appreciate all efforts be put in bringing the culprits to book. The Forum shall not take any excuse of linking such dastardly act to only unknown gunmen, as we live and dine with the perpetrators in our communities.

“It is, no more, acceptable to allow such inexorable killings happening without an inkling of an intelligence report that could nib that in the bud.

“Let our security operatives pay the necessary attentions in saving Nigeria of viable lives.

A lost of a human life is a loss of a nation.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum sends its condolence messages to the Ondo State Government, the Owo Community and the immediate and extended families of the deceased, while praying for the quick recovery of the injured,” he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

