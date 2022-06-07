Owo killings: Ijaw National Congress condoles with Ondo Govt.

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) on Tuesday condemned the killing of innocent worshippers by gunmen at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday.

The President of INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, in a statement in Yenagoa, commiserated with the people and government of Ondo State.

INC noted that the gruesome killing of worshippers in broad daylight, mostly women and children, by the blood-thirsty and depraved gunmen, signaled the intractable security challenges facing the nation.

He said the unbaiting threat to lives and property in the country has continued to assume a more frightening dimension in geometrical proportions, putting the unity of the country at risk.

“The Owo massacre is callous, despicable, reprehensible and dastardly, which all sane people who value the sanctity of human life should condemn.

“The leadership of the INC and the Ijaw people condole with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, the government and good people of Ondo State and the Catholic Church over this dastardly mayhem.

“We also express our sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and pray Almighty God to comfort them while granting eternal repose to the souls of the departed,” Okaba said.

INC also urged governors of the Niger Delta states to be alert and alive to their responsibilities in the wake of the unspeakable violent attack in Ondo State, in spite of the ongoing frenzy of political activities for the 2023 general election.

He called on governors of the Niger Delta states to put their ears to the ground, to nip any such tendencies in the bud before explosion.

INC cautioned all communities and the Niger Delta in general to be extra-security conscious and be sensitive about the activities of intruders. (NAN)

